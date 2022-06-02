 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tulsyan NEC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.01 crore, up 23.44% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

Net Sales at Rs 263.01 crore in March 2022 up 23.44% from Rs. 213.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 375.12 crore in March 2022 up 118.08% from Rs. 172.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.34 crore in March 2022 down 27.69% from Rs. 29.51 crore in March 2021.

Tulsyan NEC EPS has increased to Rs. 254.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 116.90 in March 2021.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)

Tulsyan NEC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 263.01 184.84 213.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 263.01 184.84 213.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 221.64 155.08 152.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.36 -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.18 4.85 -4.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.09 7.52 7.52
Depreciation 6.26 6.13 5.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.82 31.18 28.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.02 -19.92 23.62
Other Income 0.06 0.04 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.08 -19.88 23.72
Interest 2.50 1.60 45.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.58 -21.48 -21.62
Exceptional Items 362.84 -0.37 196.93
P/L Before Tax 375.42 -21.85 175.31
Tax 0.29 -- 3.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 375.12 -21.85 172.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 375.12 -21.85 172.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 375.12 -21.85 172.01
Equity Share Capital 14.71 14.71 14.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -661.27
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 254.95 -14.85 116.90
Diluted EPS 254.95 -14.85 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 254.95 -14.85 116.90
Diluted EPS 254.95 -14.85 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
