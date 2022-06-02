English
    Tulsyan NEC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.01 crore, up 23.44% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 263.01 crore in March 2022 up 23.44% from Rs. 213.07 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 375.12 crore in March 2022 up 118.08% from Rs. 172.01 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.34 crore in March 2022 down 27.69% from Rs. 29.51 crore in March 2021.

    Tulsyan NEC EPS has increased to Rs. 254.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 116.90 in March 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations263.01184.84213.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations263.01184.84213.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials221.64155.08152.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.36--0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.184.85-4.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.097.527.52
    Depreciation6.266.135.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8231.1828.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.02-19.9223.62
    Other Income0.060.040.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.08-19.8823.72
    Interest2.501.6045.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.58-21.48-21.62
    Exceptional Items362.84-0.37196.93
    P/L Before Tax375.42-21.85175.31
    Tax0.29--3.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities375.12-21.85172.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period375.12-21.85172.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates375.12-21.85172.01
    Equity Share Capital14.7114.7114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-----661.27
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS254.95-14.85116.90
    Diluted EPS254.95-14.85--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS254.95-14.85116.90
    Diluted EPS254.95-14.85--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
