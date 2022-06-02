Tulsyan NEC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.01 crore, up 23.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.01 crore in March 2022 up 23.44% from Rs. 213.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 375.12 crore in March 2022 up 118.08% from Rs. 172.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.34 crore in March 2022 down 27.69% from Rs. 29.51 crore in March 2021.

Tulsyan NEC EPS has increased to Rs. 254.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 116.90 in March 2021.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)