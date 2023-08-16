Tulsyan NEC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.74 crore, down 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.74 crore in June 2023 down 24.49% from Rs. 312.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.05 crore in June 2023 down 270.77% from Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2023 down 63.23% from Rs. 15.99 crore in June 2022.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)