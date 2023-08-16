English
    Tulsyan NEC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.74 crore, down 24.49% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.74 crore in June 2023 down 24.49% from Rs. 312.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.05 crore in June 2023 down 270.77% from Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2023 down 63.23% from Rs. 15.99 crore in June 2022.

    Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)

    Tulsyan NEC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.74233.38312.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.74233.38312.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials210.92179.68262.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.210.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.141.92-6.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.828.288.17
    Depreciation6.617.736.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3527.6931.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.815.879.70
    Other Income0.081.410.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.737.289.82
    Interest11.438.291.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.16-1.018.23
    Exceptional Items---8.19--
    P/L Before Tax-12.16-9.208.23
    Tax1.8958.30--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.05-67.498.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.05-67.498.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.05-67.498.23
    Equity Share Capital16.5516.5514.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.49-40.785.59
    Diluted EPS-8.49-40.785.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.49-40.785.59
    Diluted EPS-8.49-40.785.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

