Tulsyan NEC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.18 crore, up 20.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.18 crore in December 2022 up 20.74% from Rs. 184.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.97 crore in December 2022 up 978.63% from Rs. 21.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.08 crore in December 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.