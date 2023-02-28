 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tulsyan NEC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.18 crore, up 20.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

Net Sales at Rs 223.18 crore in December 2022 up 20.74% from Rs. 184.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.97 crore in December 2022 up 978.63% from Rs. 21.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.08 crore in December 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Tulsyan NEC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 223.18 252.05 184.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 223.18 252.05 184.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 171.41 221.79 155.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.01 -12.23 4.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.09 7.74 7.52
Depreciation 5.95 6.58 6.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.02 29.48 31.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.30 -1.30 -19.92
Other Income 0.28 0.38 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.03 -0.93 -19.88
Interest 2.07 2.15 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -27.09 -3.08 -21.48
Exceptional Items 219.06 219.06 -0.37
P/L Before Tax 191.97 215.98 -21.85
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 191.97 215.98 -21.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 191.97 215.98 -21.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 191.97 215.98 -21.85
Equity Share Capital 14.71 14.71 14.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 130.47 146.77 -14.85
Diluted EPS 130.47 146.77 -14.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 130.47 146.77 -14.85
Diluted EPS 130.47 146.77 -14.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited