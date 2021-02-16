Tulsyan NEC Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 173.50 crore, down 0.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.50 crore in December 2020 down 0.74% from Rs. 174.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.83 crore in December 2020 up 0.13% from Rs. 45.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2020 down 28.46% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2019.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)