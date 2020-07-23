Tube Investments reports Q1 standalone net loss at Rs 58.95 crore

Tube Investments of India has recorded a standalone net loss for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 at Rs 58.95 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based Murugappa Group company had recorded standalone net profit at Rs 88.45 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2020 profit after tax stood at Rs 330.55 crore, Tube Investments of India said in a statement.

Total income for the quarter under review on a standalone basis slipped to Rs 384.21 crore from Rs 1,261.18 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2020 total income from operations was at Rs 4,340.86 crore, the company said.

The company said it incurred Rs 8.34 crore costs during the quarter under review following the implementation of voluntary retirement scheme.

The company said the VRS was implemented in certain locations to improve productivity and competitiveness in the business.

On the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, Tube Investments said its manufacturing facilities and offices had to operate under mandatory lockdown conditions during the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

The company is monitoring the situation closely considering directives from the government, it said.

The engineering division of the company reported revenue of Rs 164 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 657 crore registered in the same period last year.

The cycles and accessories division reported revenue of Rs 100 crore for April-June 2020 quarter as against Rs 290 crore registered a year ago.

The revenue from the metal formed products division for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 was at Rs 127 crore as against Rs 350 crore.

The company said its subsidiary Shanthi Gears Ltd has registered revenue of Rs 25 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2020 as against Rs 71 crore recorded in corresponding quarter previous year.

Shanthi Gears had reported a net loss for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 at Rs 5 crore as against Rs 13 crore registered in the year ago period.