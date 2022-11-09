 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tube Investment Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,905.86 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,905.86 crore in September 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 1,666.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.46 crore in September 2022 up 17.33% from Rs. 121.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.67 crore in September 2022 up 31.19% from Rs. 202.51 crore in September 2021.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 7.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.30 in September 2021.

Tube Investment shares closed at 2,879.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.95% returns over the last 6 months and 69.52% over the last 12 months.

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,789.44 1,838.44 1,571.71
Other Operating Income 116.42 118.60 94.94
Total Income From Operations 1,905.86 1,957.04 1,666.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,050.51 1,256.90 1,058.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.57 110.46 27.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.96 -36.10 -4.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 145.00 136.35 129.09
Depreciation 34.64 32.48 35.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 304.61 285.39 261.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.57 171.56 156.86
Other Income 14.46 12.00 9.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 231.03 183.56 166.56
Interest 5.22 3.58 2.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 225.81 179.98 163.67
Exceptional Items -23.45 -- --
P/L Before Tax 202.36 179.98 163.67
Tax 59.90 45.66 42.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 142.46 134.32 121.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 142.46 134.32 121.42
Equity Share Capital 19.30 19.30 19.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.38 6.96 6.30
Diluted EPS 7.37 6.94 6.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.38 6.96 6.30
Diluted EPS 7.37 6.94 6.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tube Investment #Tube Investments of India Ltd
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.