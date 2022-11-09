Tube Investment Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,905.86 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,905.86 crore in September 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 1,666.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.46 crore in September 2022 up 17.33% from Rs. 121.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.67 crore in September 2022 up 31.19% from Rs. 202.51 crore in September 2021.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 7.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.30 in September 2021.

Tube Investment shares closed at 2,879.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.95% returns over the last 6 months and 69.52% over the last 12 months.