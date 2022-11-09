English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tube Investment Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,905.86 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,905.86 crore in September 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 1,666.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.46 crore in September 2022 up 17.33% from Rs. 121.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.67 crore in September 2022 up 31.19% from Rs. 202.51 crore in September 2021.

    Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 7.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.30 in September 2021.

    Close

    Tube Investment shares closed at 2,879.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.95% returns over the last 6 months and 69.52% over the last 12 months.

    Tube Investments of India Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,789.441,838.441,571.71
    Other Operating Income116.42118.6094.94
    Total Income From Operations1,905.861,957.041,666.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,050.511,256.901,058.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods121.57110.4627.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.96-36.10-4.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.00136.35129.09
    Depreciation34.6432.4835.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses304.61285.39261.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax216.57171.56156.86
    Other Income14.4612.009.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax231.03183.56166.56
    Interest5.223.582.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax225.81179.98163.67
    Exceptional Items-23.45----
    P/L Before Tax202.36179.98163.67
    Tax59.9045.6642.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.46134.32121.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.46134.32121.42
    Equity Share Capital19.3019.3019.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.386.966.30
    Diluted EPS7.376.946.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.386.966.30
    Diluted EPS7.376.946.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tube Investment #Tube Investments of India Ltd
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm