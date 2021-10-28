Tube Investment Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,666.65 crore, up 53.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,666.65 crore in September 2021 up 53.27% from Rs. 1,087.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.42 crore in September 2021 up 26.57% from Rs. 95.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.51 crore in September 2021 up 17.94% from Rs. 171.70 crore in September 2020.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 6.30 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.11 in September 2020.

Tube Investment shares closed at 1,422.65 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)