Tube Investment Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,087.39 crore, down 2.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,087.39 crore in September 2020 down 2.28% from Rs. 1,112.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.93 crore in September 2020 up 6.27% from Rs. 90.27 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.70 crore in September 2020 up 8.62% from Rs. 158.08 crore in September 2019.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.81 in September 2019.

Tube Investment shares closed at 610.35 on October 23, 2020 (NSE)