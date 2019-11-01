App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tube Investment Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.72 crore, down 18.76% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,112.72 crore in September 2019 down 18.76% from Rs. 1,369.67 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.27 crore in September 2019 up 57.93% from Rs. 57.16 crore in September 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.08 crore in September 2019 up 16.13% from Rs. 136.12 crore in September 2018.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 4.81 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.06 in September 2018.

Tube Investment shares closed at 398.40 on October 31, 2019 (NSE)

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1,056.081,182.901,287.68
Other Operating Income56.6469.4581.99
Total Income From Operations1,112.721,252.351,369.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials525.00722.56857.75
Purchase of Traded Goods15.2037.0354.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks122.0312.39-47.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost106.24107.72117.22
Depreciation39.1338.2635.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses201.53227.43255.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.59106.9696.98
Other Income15.368.844.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.95115.80101.05
Interest8.228.5016.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.73107.3084.63
Exceptional Items--19.10--
P/L Before Tax110.73126.4084.63
Tax20.4637.9527.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.2788.4557.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.2788.4557.16
Equity Share Capital18.7818.7818.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.814.713.06
Diluted EPS4.804.713.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.814.713.06
Diluted EPS4.804.713.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tube Investment #Tube Investments of India Ltd

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.