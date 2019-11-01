Tube Investment Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.72 crore, down 18.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,112.72 crore in September 2019 down 18.76% from Rs. 1,369.67 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.27 crore in September 2019 up 57.93% from Rs. 57.16 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.08 crore in September 2019 up 16.13% from Rs. 136.12 crore in September 2018.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 4.81 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.06 in September 2018.

Tube Investment shares closed at 398.40 on October 31, 2019 (NSE)