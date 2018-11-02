App
Earnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 04:49 PM IST

Tube Investment Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,369.67 crore, up 16.54% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,369.67 crore in September 2018 up 16.54% from Rs. 1,175.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.16 crore in September 2018 up 24.94% from Rs. 45.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.12 crore in September 2018 up 21.87% from Rs. 111.69 crore in September 2017.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.44 in September 2017.

Tube Investment shares closed at 297.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE)

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,287.68 1,286.67 1,116.82
Other Operating Income 81.99 74.95 58.48
Total Income From Operations 1,369.67 1,361.62 1,175.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 857.75 800.66 595.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.71 52.05 58.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -47.10 15.51 71.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.22 110.61 108.28
Depreciation 35.07 33.86 31.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 255.04 259.08 236.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.98 89.85 73.59
Other Income 4.07 1.88 6.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.05 91.73 80.44
Interest 16.42 12.70 14.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.63 79.03 66.20
Exceptional Items -- 3.00 --
P/L Before Tax 84.63 82.03 66.20
Tax 27.47 28.00 20.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.16 54.03 45.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.16 54.03 45.75
Equity Share Capital 18.70 18.77 18.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.06 2.88 2.44
Diluted EPS 3.06 2.88 2.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.06 2.88 2.44
Diluted EPS 3.06 2.88 2.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tube Investment #Tube Investments of India Ltd

