Tube Investment Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,369.67 crore, up 16.54% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,369.67 crore in September 2018 up 16.54% from Rs. 1,175.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.16 crore in September 2018 up 24.94% from Rs. 45.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.12 crore in September 2018 up 21.87% from Rs. 111.69 crore in September 2017.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.44 in September 2017.

Tube Investment shares closed at 297.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE)