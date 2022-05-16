 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tube Investment Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,734.52 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,734.52 crore in March 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 1,480.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.36 crore in March 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 129.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.05 crore in March 2022 down 1.17% from Rs. 214.56 crore in March 2021.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.82 in March 2021.

Tube Investment shares closed at 1,725.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,734.52 1,607.51 1,396.35
Other Operating Income -- 93.91 83.81
Total Income From Operations 1,734.52 1,701.42 1,480.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,036.25 1,084.28 940.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 118.16 81.45 35.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.68 -32.02 -68.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 134.09 126.27 120.55
Depreciation 36.74 36.92 36.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 276.34 254.99 265.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.62 149.53 150.92
Other Income 37.69 15.29 26.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.31 164.82 177.82
Interest 2.17 3.75 2.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.14 161.07 174.95
Exceptional Items -- -- -13.33
P/L Before Tax 173.14 161.07 161.62
Tax 36.78 40.64 32.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.36 120.43 129.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.36 120.43 129.12
Equity Share Capital 19.29 19.29 19.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.07 6.24 6.82
Diluted EPS 7.06 6.23 6.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.07 6.24 6.82
Diluted EPS 7.06 6.23 6.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
