Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
Tube Investment Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,480.16 crore, up 58.38% Y-o-Y

June 18, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,480.16 crore in March 2021 up 58.38% from Rs. 934.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.12 crore in March 2021 up 75.55% from Rs. 73.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.56 crore in March 2021 up 36.78% from Rs. 156.87 crore in March 2020.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 6.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.92 in March 2020.

Tube Investment shares closed at 1,244.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE)

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,396.351,235.43894.61
Other Operating Income83.8173.9939.98
Total Income From Operations1,480.161,309.42934.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials940.47773.68522.41
Purchase of Traded Goods35.1028.049.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.75-42.94-16.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost120.55126.43109.90
Depreciation36.7436.5243.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses265.13242.77176.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.92144.9288.75
Other Income26.906.6624.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.82151.58112.98
Interest2.876.165.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax174.95145.42107.84
Exceptional Items-13.33---21.97
P/L Before Tax161.62145.4285.87
Tax32.5038.3512.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities129.12107.0773.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.12107.0773.55
Equity Share Capital19.2819.2718.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.825.693.92
Diluted EPS6.815.693.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.825.693.92
Diluted EPS6.815.693.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 18, 2021 10:33 am

