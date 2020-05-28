Tube Investment Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 934.59 crore, down 23.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 934.59 crore in March 2020 down 23.62% from Rs. 1,223.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.55 crore in March 2020 up 33.56% from Rs. 55.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.87 crore in March 2020 up 17.73% from Rs. 133.24 crore in March 2019.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.95 in March 2019.

Tube Investment shares closed at 309.55 on May 27, 2020 (NSE)