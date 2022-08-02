 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tube Investment Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,957.04 crore, up 55.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,957.04 crore in June 2022 up 55.72% from Rs. 1,256.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.32 crore in June 2022 up 38.53% from Rs. 96.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.04 crore in June 2022 up 28.18% from Rs. 168.54 crore in June 2021.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 6.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in June 2021.

Tube Investment shares closed at 2,023.00 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,838.44 1,734.52 1,256.74
Other Operating Income 118.60 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,957.04 1,734.52 1,256.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,256.90 1,036.25 786.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 110.46 118.16 33.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.10 -4.68 -47.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.35 134.09 117.62
Depreciation 32.48 36.74 35.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 285.39 276.34 208.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.56 137.62 122.22
Other Income 12.00 37.69 10.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.56 175.31 133.12
Interest 3.58 2.17 2.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 179.98 173.14 130.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 179.98 173.14 130.16
Tax 45.66 36.78 33.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.32 136.36 96.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.32 136.36 96.96
Equity Share Capital 19.30 19.29 19.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.96 7.07 5.03
Diluted EPS 6.94 7.06 5.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.96 7.07 5.03
Diluted EPS 6.94 7.06 5.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tube Investment #Tube Investments of India Ltd
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.