Tube Investment Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,957.04 crore, up 55.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,957.04 crore in June 2022 up 55.72% from Rs. 1,256.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.32 crore in June 2022 up 38.53% from Rs. 96.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.04 crore in June 2022 up 28.18% from Rs. 168.54 crore in June 2021.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 6.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in June 2021.

Tube Investment shares closed at 2,023.00 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)