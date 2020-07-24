Tube Investment Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 378.78 crore, down 69.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.78 crore in June 2020 down 69.75% from Rs. 1,252.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.95 crore in June 2020 down 166.65% from Rs. 88.45 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.95 crore in June 2020 down 116.19% from Rs. 154.06 crore in June 2019.

Tube Investment shares closed at 511.30 on July 23, 2020 (NSE)