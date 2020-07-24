Tube Investment Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 378.78 crore, down 69.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 378.78 crore in June 2020 down 69.75% from Rs. 1,252.35 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.95 crore in June 2020 down 166.65% from Rs. 88.45 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.95 crore in June 2020 down 116.19% from Rs. 154.06 crore in June 2019.
Tube Investment shares closed at 511.30 on July 23, 2020 (NSE)
|Tube Investments of India Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|361.48
|894.61
|1,182.90
|Other Operating Income
|17.30
|39.98
|69.45
|Total Income From Operations
|378.78
|934.59
|1,252.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.24
|522.41
|722.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.79
|9.42
|37.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|52.34
|-16.46
|12.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|92.90
|109.90
|107.72
|Depreciation
|38.66
|43.89
|38.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.89
|176.68
|227.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.04
|88.75
|106.96
|Other Income
|5.43
|24.23
|8.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.61
|112.98
|115.80
|Interest
|5.54
|5.14
|8.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-69.15
|107.84
|107.30
|Exceptional Items
|-8.34
|-21.97
|19.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-77.49
|85.87
|126.40
|Tax
|-18.54
|12.32
|37.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.95
|73.55
|88.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.95
|73.55
|88.45
|Equity Share Capital
|18.79
|18.79
|18.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.14
|3.92
|4.71
|Diluted EPS
|-3.14
|3.91
|4.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.14
|3.92
|4.71
|Diluted EPS
|-3.14
|3.91
|4.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am