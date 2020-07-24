App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tube Investment Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 378.78 crore, down 69.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 378.78 crore in June 2020 down 69.75% from Rs. 1,252.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.95 crore in June 2020 down 166.65% from Rs. 88.45 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.95 crore in June 2020 down 116.19% from Rs. 154.06 crore in June 2019.

Tube Investment shares closed at 511.30 on July 23, 2020 (NSE)

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations361.48894.611,182.90
Other Operating Income17.3039.9869.45
Total Income From Operations378.78934.591,252.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials172.24522.41722.56
Purchase of Traded Goods7.799.4237.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.34-16.4612.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost92.90109.90107.72
Depreciation38.6643.8938.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses83.89176.68227.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-69.0488.75106.96
Other Income5.4324.238.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-63.61112.98115.80
Interest5.545.148.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-69.15107.84107.30
Exceptional Items-8.34-21.9719.10
P/L Before Tax-77.4985.87126.40
Tax-18.5412.3237.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-58.9573.5588.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-58.9573.5588.45
Equity Share Capital18.7918.7918.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.143.924.71
Diluted EPS-3.143.914.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.143.924.71
Diluted EPS-3.143.914.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tube Investment #Tube Investments of India Ltd

