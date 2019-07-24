Tube Investment Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,252.35 crore, down 8.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,252.35 crore in June 2019 down 8.02% from Rs. 1,361.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.45 crore in June 2019 up 63.71% from Rs. 54.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.06 crore in June 2019 up 22.67% from Rs. 125.59 crore in June 2018.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2018.

Tube Investment shares closed at 384.20 on July 23, 2019 (NSE)