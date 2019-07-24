App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tube Investment Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,252.35 crore, down 8.02% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,252.35 crore in June 2019 down 8.02% from Rs. 1,361.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.45 crore in June 2019 up 63.71% from Rs. 54.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.06 crore in June 2019 up 22.67% from Rs. 125.59 crore in June 2018.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2018.

Tube Investment shares closed at 384.20 on July 23, 2019 (NSE)

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1,182.901,148.741,286.67
Other Operating Income69.4574.7974.95
Total Income From Operations1,252.351,223.531,361.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials722.56695.97800.66
Purchase of Traded Goods37.0339.7852.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.3937.9315.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost107.7298.74110.61
Depreciation38.2635.9733.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses227.43233.69259.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.9681.4589.85
Other Income8.8415.821.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.8097.2791.73
Interest8.5011.3512.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.3085.9279.03
Exceptional Items19.10--3.00
P/L Before Tax126.4085.9282.03
Tax37.9530.8528.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.4555.0754.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.4555.0754.03
Equity Share Capital18.7818.7718.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.712.952.88
Diluted EPS4.712.942.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.712.952.88
Diluted EPS4.712.942.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2019 03:21 pm

