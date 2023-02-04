Tube Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,709.69 crore, up 0.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 1,709.69 crore in December 2022 up 0.49% from Rs. 1,701.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.71 crore in December 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 120.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.52 crore in December 2022 up 14.76% from Rs. 201.74 crore in December 2021.
Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in December 2021.
|Tube Investment shares closed at 2,689.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.08% returns over the last 6 months and 52.28% over the last 12 months.
|Tube Investments of India Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,605.57
|1,789.44
|1,607.51
|Other Operating Income
|104.12
|116.42
|93.91
|Total Income From Operations
|1,709.69
|1,905.86
|1,701.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,006.28
|1,050.51
|1,084.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.02
|121.57
|81.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.31
|32.96
|-32.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|139.37
|145.00
|126.27
|Depreciation
|33.66
|34.64
|36.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|276.29
|304.61
|254.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|180.76
|216.57
|149.53
|Other Income
|17.10
|14.46
|15.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|197.86
|231.03
|164.82
|Interest
|6.00
|5.22
|3.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|191.86
|225.81
|161.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-23.45
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|191.86
|202.36
|161.07
|Tax
|54.15
|59.90
|40.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|137.71
|142.46
|120.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|137.71
|142.46
|120.43
|Equity Share Capital
|19.31
|19.30
|19.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.14
|7.38
|6.24
|Diluted EPS
|7.12
|7.37
|6.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.14
|7.38
|6.24
|Diluted EPS
|7.12
|7.37
|6.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited