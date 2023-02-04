Tube Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,709.69 crore, up 0.49% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,605.57 1,789.44 1,607.51 Other Operating Income 104.12 116.42 93.91 Total Income From Operations 1,709.69 1,905.86 1,701.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,006.28 1,050.51 1,084.28 Purchase of Traded Goods 63.02 121.57 81.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.31 32.96 -32.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 139.37 145.00 126.27 Depreciation 33.66 34.64 36.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 276.29 304.61 254.99 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.76 216.57 149.53 Other Income 17.10 14.46 15.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.86 231.03 164.82 Interest 6.00 5.22 3.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 191.86 225.81 161.07 Exceptional Items -- -23.45 -- P/L Before Tax 191.86 202.36 161.07 Tax 54.15 59.90 40.64 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 137.71 142.46 120.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 137.71 142.46 120.43 Equity Share Capital 19.31 19.30 19.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.14 7.38 6.24 Diluted EPS 7.12 7.37 6.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.14 7.38 6.24 Diluted EPS 7.12 7.37 6.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited