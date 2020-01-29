Tube Investment Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 976.43 crore, down 27.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 976.43 crore in December 2019 down 27.17% from Rs. 1,340.75 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.27 crore in December 2019 up 1.32% from Rs. 77.25 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.21 crore in December 2019 down 15.95% from Rs. 168.01 crore in December 2018.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2018.

Tube Investment shares closed at 512.40 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)