Tube Investment Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,340.75 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,340.75 crore in December 2018 up 14.35% from Rs. 1,172.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.25 crore in December 2018 up 121.09% from Rs. 34.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.01 crore in December 2018 up 68.85% from Rs. 99.50 crore in December 2017.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2017.

Tube Investment shares closed at 331.45 on February 04, 2019 (NSE)