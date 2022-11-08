 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tube Investment Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,788.69 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,788.69 crore in September 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 3,262.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.79 crore in September 2022 up 25.11% from Rs. 168.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 542.61 crore in September 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 402.04 crore in September 2021.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 10.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.74 in September 2021.

Tube Investment shares closed at 2,885.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.24% returns over the last 6 months and 69.83% over the last 12 months.

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,648.67 3,655.18 3,140.76
Other Operating Income 140.02 143.72 122.00
Total Income From Operations 3,788.69 3,798.90 3,262.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,175.89 2,500.76 2,163.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 188.99 207.28 80.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 66.11 -116.55 -63.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 305.07 295.45 257.86
Depreciation 93.50 85.85 94.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 534.27 499.86 447.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 424.86 326.25 281.99
Other Income 24.25 23.93 25.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.11 350.18 307.28
Interest 9.98 8.61 20.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 439.13 341.57 286.77
Exceptional Items -18.18 -- --
P/L Before Tax 420.95 341.57 286.77
Tax 140.04 85.64 85.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 280.91 255.93 201.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.34 -0.05 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 280.57 255.88 201.67
Minority Interest -66.14 -51.99 -33.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.64 -9.33 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 210.79 194.56 168.48
Equity Share Capital 19.30 19.30 19.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.92 10.08 8.74
Diluted EPS 10.89 10.06 8.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.92 10.08 8.74
Diluted EPS 10.89 10.06 8.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
