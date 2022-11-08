Tube Investment Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,788.69 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,788.69 crore in September 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 3,262.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.79 crore in September 2022 up 25.11% from Rs. 168.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 542.61 crore in September 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 402.04 crore in September 2021.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 10.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.74 in September 2021.

Tube Investment shares closed at 2,885.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.24% returns over the last 6 months and 69.83% over the last 12 months.