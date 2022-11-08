English
    Tube Investment Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,788.69 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,788.69 crore in September 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 3,262.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.79 crore in September 2022 up 25.11% from Rs. 168.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 542.61 crore in September 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 402.04 crore in September 2021.

    Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 10.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.74 in September 2021.

    Tube Investment shares closed at 2,885.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.24% returns over the last 6 months and 69.83% over the last 12 months.

    Tube Investments of India Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,648.673,655.183,140.76
    Other Operating Income140.02143.72122.00
    Total Income From Operations3,788.693,798.903,262.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,175.892,500.762,163.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods188.99207.2880.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks66.11-116.55-63.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost305.07295.45257.86
    Depreciation93.5085.8594.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses534.27499.86447.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax424.86326.25281.99
    Other Income24.2523.9325.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax449.11350.18307.28
    Interest9.988.6120.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax439.13341.57286.77
    Exceptional Items-18.18----
    P/L Before Tax420.95341.57286.77
    Tax140.0485.6485.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities280.91255.93201.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.34-0.05--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period280.57255.88201.67
    Minority Interest-66.14-51.99-33.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.64-9.33--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates210.79194.56168.48
    Equity Share Capital19.3019.3019.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9210.088.74
    Diluted EPS10.8910.068.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9210.088.74
    Diluted EPS10.8910.068.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
