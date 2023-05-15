Tube Investment Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,778.24 crore, up 10.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,778.24 crore in March 2023 up 10.64% from Rs. 3,414.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.84 crore in March 2023 up 74.41% from Rs. 178.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 538.73 crore in March 2023 up 37.67% from Rs. 391.33 crore in March 2022.

Tube Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.27 in March 2022.

Tube Investment shares closed at 2,749.55 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 68.17% over the last 12 months.