English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tube Investment Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,778.24 crore, up 10.64% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,778.24 crore in March 2023 up 10.64% from Rs. 3,414.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.84 crore in March 2023 up 74.41% from Rs. 178.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 538.73 crore in March 2023 up 37.67% from Rs. 391.33 crore in March 2022.

    Tube Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.27 in March 2022.

    Tube Investment shares closed at 2,749.55 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 68.17% over the last 12 months.

    Tube Investments of India Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,656.283,538.023,414.96
    Other Operating Income121.96128.08--
    Total Income From Operations3,778.243,666.103,414.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,258.532,244.002,071.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods174.91140.85202.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.83-20.5530.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost316.81297.95275.38
    Depreciation124.4196.0676.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses492.61531.17475.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax369.14376.62282.50
    Other Income45.1850.0032.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax414.32426.62314.79
    Interest11.4310.6719.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax402.89415.95295.14
    Exceptional Items-24.5650.80--
    P/L Before Tax378.33466.75295.14
    Tax64.35136.1567.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities313.98330.60228.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items166.19-1.91--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period480.17328.69228.11
    Minority Interest-165.56-89.12-46.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.77-3.82-2.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates311.84235.75178.80
    Equity Share Capital19.3119.3119.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5512.119.27
    Diluted EPS7.5212.099.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5512.119.27
    Diluted EPS7.5212.099.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tube Investment #Tube Investments of India Ltd
    first published: May 15, 2023 06:10 pm