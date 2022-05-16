 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tube Investment Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,414.96 crore, up 24.96% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,414.96 crore in March 2022 up 24.96% from Rs. 2,732.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.80 crore in March 2022 up 24.3% from Rs. 143.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.33 crore in March 2022 up 13.48% from Rs. 344.83 crore in March 2021.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 9.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.60 in March 2021.

Tube Investment shares closed at 1,725.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,414.96 3,312.48 2,624.72
Other Operating Income -- 97.62 108.10
Total Income From Operations 3,414.96 3,410.10 2,732.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,071.88 2,172.16 1,807.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 202.79 139.82 78.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.41 -39.06 -139.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 275.38 262.68 246.16
Depreciation 76.54 91.04 94.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 475.46 433.66 476.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.50 349.80 169.34
Other Income 32.29 25.61 81.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 314.79 375.41 250.73
Interest 19.65 21.76 14.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 295.14 353.65 236.57
Exceptional Items -- 20.21 -22.89
P/L Before Tax 295.14 373.86 213.68
Tax 67.03 -16.37 53.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 228.11 390.23 160.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.16 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 228.11 390.07 160.40
Minority Interest -46.42 -111.16 -16.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.89 -0.03 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 178.80 278.88 143.84
Equity Share Capital 19.29 19.28 19.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.27 14.46 7.60
Diluted EPS 9.27 14.43 7.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.27 14.46 7.60
Diluted EPS 9.27 14.43 7.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
