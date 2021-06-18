Tube Investment Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,732.82 crore, up 165.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,732.82 crore in March 2021 up 165.06% from Rs. 1,031.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.84 crore in March 2021 up 141.91% from Rs. 59.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.83 crore in March 2021 up 136.75% from Rs. 145.65 crore in March 2020.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2020.

Tube Investment shares closed at 1,244.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE)