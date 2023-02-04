Tube Investment Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,666.10 crore, up 7.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,666.10 crore in December 2022 up 7.51% from Rs. 3,410.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.75 crore in December 2022 down 15.47% from Rs. 278.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 522.68 crore in December 2022 up 12.05% from Rs. 466.45 crore in December 2021.