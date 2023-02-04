 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tube Investment Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,666.10 crore, up 7.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,666.10 crore in December 2022 up 7.51% from Rs. 3,410.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.75 crore in December 2022 down 15.47% from Rs. 278.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 522.68 crore in December 2022 up 12.05% from Rs. 466.45 crore in December 2021.

Tube Investments of India Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,538.02 3,648.67 3,312.48
Other Operating Income 128.08 140.02 97.62
Total Income From Operations 3,666.10 3,788.69 3,410.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,244.00 2,175.89 2,172.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 140.85 188.99 139.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.55 66.11 -39.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 297.95 305.07 262.68
Depreciation 96.06 93.50 91.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 531.17 534.27 433.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 376.62 424.86 349.80
Other Income 50.00 24.25 25.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 426.62 449.11 375.41
Interest 10.67 9.98 21.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 415.95 439.13 353.65
Exceptional Items 50.80 -18.18 20.21
P/L Before Tax 466.75 420.95 373.86
Tax 136.15 140.04 -16.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 330.60 280.91 390.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.91 -0.34 -0.16
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 328.69 280.57 390.07
Minority Interest -89.12 -66.14 -111.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.82 -3.64 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 235.75 210.79 278.88
Equity Share Capital 19.31 19.30 19.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.11 10.92 14.46
Diluted EPS 12.09 10.89 14.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.11 10.92 14.46
Diluted EPS 12.09 10.89 14.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
