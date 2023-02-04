English
    Tube Investment Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,666.10 crore, up 7.51% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,666.10 crore in December 2022 up 7.51% from Rs. 3,410.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.75 crore in December 2022 down 15.47% from Rs. 278.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 522.68 crore in December 2022 up 12.05% from Rs. 466.45 crore in December 2021.

    Tube Investments of India Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,538.023,648.673,312.48
    Other Operating Income128.08140.0297.62
    Total Income From Operations3,666.103,788.693,410.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,244.002,175.892,172.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods140.85188.99139.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.5566.11-39.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost297.95305.07262.68
    Depreciation96.0693.5091.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses531.17534.27433.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax376.62424.86349.80
    Other Income50.0024.2525.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax426.62449.11375.41
    Interest10.679.9821.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax415.95439.13353.65
    Exceptional Items50.80-18.1820.21
    P/L Before Tax466.75420.95373.86
    Tax136.15140.04-16.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities330.60280.91390.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.91-0.34-0.16
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period328.69280.57390.07
    Minority Interest-89.12-66.14-111.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.82-3.64-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates235.75210.79278.88
    Equity Share Capital19.3119.3019.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1110.9214.46
    Diluted EPS12.0910.8914.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1110.9214.46
    Diluted EPS12.0910.8914.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
