Tube Investment Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,410.10 crore, up 100.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,410.10 crore in December 2021 up 100.6% from Rs. 1,699.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.88 crore in December 2021 up 159.79% from Rs. 107.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.45 crore in December 2021 up 92.06% from Rs. 242.87 crore in December 2020.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 14.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.71 in December 2020.

Tube Investment shares closed at 1,796.50 on February 04, 2022 (NSE)