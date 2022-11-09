 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TTK Prestige Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 807.86 crore, down 0.09% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

Net Sales at Rs 807.86 crore in September 2022 down 0.09% from Rs. 808.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.70 crore in September 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 98.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.11 crore in September 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 143.77 crore in September 2021.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.16 in September 2021.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 901.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -20.64% over the last 12 months.

TTK Prestige
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 807.86 599.73 808.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 807.86 599.73 808.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 181.99 186.87 176.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 323.63 202.59 304.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.87 -41.59 5.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.55 50.11 48.97
Depreciation 11.40 10.83 10.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.38 118.79 137.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.78 72.13 125.51
Other Income 7.93 6.65 8.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.71 78.78 133.51
Interest 0.67 1.11 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 115.04 77.67 132.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 115.04 77.67 132.67
Tax 29.34 20.04 34.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.70 57.63 98.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.70 57.63 98.64
Equity Share Capital 13.86 13.86 13.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 4.16 71.16
Diluted EPS 6.18 4.16 71.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 4.16 71.16
Diluted EPS 6.18 4.16 71.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:37 am
