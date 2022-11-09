English
    TTK Prestige Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 807.86 crore, down 0.09% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

    Net Sales at Rs 807.86 crore in September 2022 down 0.09% from Rs. 808.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.70 crore in September 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 98.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.11 crore in September 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 143.77 crore in September 2021.

    TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.16 in September 2021.

    TTK Prestige shares closed at 901.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -20.64% over the last 12 months.

    TTK Prestige
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations807.86599.73808.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations807.86599.73808.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials181.99186.87176.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods323.63202.59304.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.87-41.595.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.5550.1148.97
    Depreciation11.4010.8310.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses149.38118.79137.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.7872.13125.51
    Other Income7.936.658.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.7178.78133.51
    Interest0.671.110.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.0477.67132.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax115.0477.67132.67
    Tax29.3420.0434.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.7057.6398.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.7057.6398.64
    Equity Share Capital13.8613.8613.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.184.1671.16
    Diluted EPS6.184.1671.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.184.1671.16
    Diluted EPS6.184.1671.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
