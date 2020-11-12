PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TTK Prestige Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 590.23 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

Net Sales at Rs 590.23 crore in September 2020 up 2.9% from Rs. 573.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.17 crore in September 2020 down 22.56% from Rs. 80.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.19 crore in September 2020 up 0.54% from Rs. 92.69 crore in September 2019.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 44.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 57.92 in September 2019.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 5,715.25 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.98% returns over the last 6 months and -5.31% over the last 12 months.

TTK Prestige
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations590.23208.54573.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations590.23208.54573.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials120.5732.43117.24
Purchase of Traded Goods181.6456.57197.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks54.6935.0017.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.6035.5741.97
Depreciation9.448.358.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses107.7141.05113.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.58-0.4378.04
Other Income7.176.576.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.756.1484.25
Interest0.670.670.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.085.4783.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax83.085.4783.60
Tax20.911.383.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.174.0980.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.174.0980.28
Equity Share Capital13.8613.8613.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS44.852.9557.92
Diluted EPS44.852.9557.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS44.852.9557.92
Diluted EPS44.852.9557.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TTK Prestige

