TTK Prestige Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 590.23 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.23 crore in September 2020 up 2.9% from Rs. 573.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.17 crore in September 2020 down 22.56% from Rs. 80.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.19 crore in September 2020 up 0.54% from Rs. 92.69 crore in September 2019.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 44.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 57.92 in September 2019.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 5,715.25 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.98% returns over the last 6 months and -5.31% over the last 12 months.