    TTK Prestige Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 566.02 crore, down 12.59% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

    Net Sales at Rs 566.02 crore in March 2023 down 12.59% from Rs. 647.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.35 crore in March 2023 down 25.02% from Rs. 79.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.93 crore in March 2023 down 20.31% from Rs. 119.12 crore in March 2022.

    TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.71 in March 2022.

    TTK Prestige shares closed at 699.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -12.58% over the last 12 months.

    TTK Prestige
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations566.02652.11647.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations566.02652.11647.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.31133.92136.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods213.75255.73233.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.87-0.8015.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.4850.8848.64
    Depreciation13.7311.7510.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.94134.80108.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.9465.8394.87
    Other Income15.2613.0113.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.2078.84108.18
    Interest1.541.690.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.6677.15107.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax79.6677.15107.36
    Tax20.3119.6728.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.3557.4879.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.3557.4879.15
    Equity Share Capital13.8613.8613.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.284.155.71
    Diluted EPS4.284.155.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.284.155.71
    Diluted EPS4.284.155.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

