TTK Prestige Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 566.02 crore, down 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 566.02 crore in March 2023 down 12.59% from Rs. 647.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.35 crore in March 2023 down 25.02% from Rs. 79.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.93 crore in March 2023 down 20.31% from Rs. 119.12 crore in March 2022.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.71 in March 2022.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 699.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -12.58% over the last 12 months.