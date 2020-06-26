TTK Prestige Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 383.53 crore, down 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.53 crore in March 2020 down 13.78% from Rs. 444.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2020 down 52.37% from Rs. 43.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.48 crore in March 2020 down 42.41% from Rs. 72.03 crore in March 2019.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 31.60 in March 2019.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 5,317.70 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.73% returns over the last 6 months and -21.80% over the last 12 months.