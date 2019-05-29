TTK Prestige Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 444.85 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.85 crore in March 2019 up 6.84% from Rs. 416.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.80 crore in March 2019 up 18.25% from Rs. 37.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.03 crore in March 2019 up 9.67% from Rs. 65.68 crore in March 2018.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 32.07 in March 2018.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 7,264.35 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.94% returns over the last 6 months and 44.81% over the last 12 months.