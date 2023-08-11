TTK Prestige Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 550.03 crore, down 8.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 550.03 crore in June 2023 down 8.29% from Rs. 599.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.47 crore in June 2023 down 12.42% from Rs. 57.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.86 crore in June 2023 down 7.53% from Rs. 89.61 crore in June 2022.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.16 in June 2022.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 782.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.