TTK Prestige Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 356.92 crore, up 71.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.92 crore in June 2021 up 71.15% from Rs. 208.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.21 crore in June 2021 up 565.28% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.36 crore in June 2021 up 226.85% from Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2020.

TTK Prestige EPS has increased to Rs. 19.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2020.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 9,235.25 on July 26, 2021 (BSE)