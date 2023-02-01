 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TTK Prestige Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.11 crore, down 9.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

Net Sales at Rs 652.11 crore in December 2022 down 9.32% from Rs. 719.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.48 crore in December 2022 down 35.16% from Rs. 88.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.59 crore in December 2022 down 30.83% from Rs. 130.96 crore in December 2021.

TTK Prestige
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 652.11 807.86 719.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 652.11 807.86 719.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 133.92 181.99 179.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 255.73 323.63 285.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.80 -18.87 -50.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.88 52.55 50.23
Depreciation 11.75 11.40 10.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 134.80 149.38 129.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.83 107.78 114.85
Other Income 13.01 7.93 5.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.84 115.71 120.24
Interest 1.69 0.67 1.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.15 115.04 118.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.15 115.04 118.87
Tax 19.67 29.34 30.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.48 85.70 88.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.48 85.70 88.65
Equity Share Capital 13.86 13.86 13.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 6.18 6.40
Diluted EPS 4.15 6.18 6.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 6.18 6.40
Diluted EPS 4.15 6.18 6.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited