TTK Prestige Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.11 crore, down 9.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 652.11 crore in December 2022 down 9.32% from Rs. 719.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.48 crore in December 2022 down 35.16% from Rs. 88.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.59 crore in December 2022 down 30.83% from Rs. 130.96 crore in December 2021.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.40 in December 2021.

