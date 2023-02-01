English
    TTK Prestige Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.11 crore, down 9.32% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

    Net Sales at Rs 652.11 crore in December 2022 down 9.32% from Rs. 719.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.48 crore in December 2022 down 35.16% from Rs. 88.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.59 crore in December 2022 down 30.83% from Rs. 130.96 crore in December 2021.

    TTK Prestige
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations652.11807.86719.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations652.11807.86719.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials133.92181.99179.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods255.73323.63285.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.80-18.87-50.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.8852.5550.23
    Depreciation11.7511.4010.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.80149.38129.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.83107.78114.85
    Other Income13.017.935.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.84115.71120.24
    Interest1.690.671.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.15115.04118.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.15115.04118.87
    Tax19.6729.3430.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.4885.7088.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.4885.7088.65
    Equity Share Capital13.8613.8613.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.156.186.40
    Diluted EPS4.156.186.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.156.186.40
    Diluted EPS4.156.186.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited