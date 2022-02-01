TTK Prestige Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 719.12 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 719.12 crore in December 2021 up 5.84% from Rs. 679.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.65 crore in December 2021 up 2.45% from Rs. 86.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.96 crore in December 2021 up 3.41% from Rs. 126.64 crore in December 2020.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 62.43 in December 2020.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 958.55 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.35% returns over the last 6 months and 61.89% over the last 12 months.