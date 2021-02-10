TTK Prestige Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 679.41 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 679.41 crore in December 2020 up 24.42% from Rs. 546.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.53 crore in December 2020 up 42.06% from Rs. 60.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.64 crore in December 2020 up 42.73% from Rs. 88.73 crore in December 2019.

TTK Prestige EPS has increased to Rs. 62.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 43.94 in December 2019.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 5,919.55 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)