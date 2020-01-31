TTK Prestige Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 546.07 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.07 crore in December 2019 down 1.08% from Rs. 552.03 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.91 crore in December 2019 up 7.16% from Rs. 56.84 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.73 crore in December 2019 down 3.44% from Rs. 91.89 crore in December 2018.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 43.94 in December 2019 from Rs. 49.22 in December 2018.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 5,860.30 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -6.84% over the last 12 months.