you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TTK Prestige Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 552.03 crore, up 20.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

Net Sales at Rs 552.03 crore in December 2018 up 20.54% from Rs. 457.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.84 crore in December 2018 up 30.16% from Rs. 43.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.89 crore in December 2018 up 31.05% from Rs. 70.12 crore in December 2017.

TTK Prestige EPS has increased to Rs. 49.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 37.81 in December 2017.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 7,754.85 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.67% returns over the last 6 months and -1.63% over the last 12 months.

TTK Prestige
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 552.03 552.27 457.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 552.03 552.27 457.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.99 125.43 99.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 234.91 176.49 193.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -48.67 17.50 -30.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.19 40.20 33.99
Depreciation 6.51 6.50 6.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.32 111.68 95.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.78 74.47 60.29
Other Income 6.60 6.44 3.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.38 80.91 63.94
Interest 0.53 0.66 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.85 80.25 63.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.85 80.25 63.48
Tax 28.01 26.48 19.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.84 53.77 43.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.84 53.77 43.67
Equity Share Capital 11.56 11.56 11.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.22 46.55 37.81
Diluted EPS 49.22 46.55 37.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.22 46.55 37.81
Diluted EPS 49.22 46.55 37.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TTK Prestige

