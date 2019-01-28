TTK Prestige Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 552.03 crore, up 20.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.03 crore in December 2018 up 20.54% from Rs. 457.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.84 crore in December 2018 up 30.16% from Rs. 43.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.89 crore in December 2018 up 31.05% from Rs. 70.12 crore in December 2017.

TTK Prestige EPS has increased to Rs. 49.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 37.81 in December 2017.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 7,754.85 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.67% returns over the last 6 months and -1.63% over the last 12 months.