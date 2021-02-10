TTK Prestige Q3 net up 39% at Rs 84 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige Ltd on Wednesday reported a 39.26 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs83.84crore for the third quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.20 crore in October-December quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations increased by 23.55 percent to Rs725.63crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 587.27 crore in the year-ago period, TTK Prestige said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of TTK Prestige were trading 13.31 percent higher at Rs 6,707.40 apiece on the BSE.