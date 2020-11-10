PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

TTK Prestige Q2 profit falls 19% to Rs 65 crore

Total income went up by 5.17 percent at Rs 644.22 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 612.52 crore in the same period last year, TTK Prestige said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige on November 10 reported 18.54 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.34 crore in July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Overall expenses during the second quarter were at Rs 557.11 crore, up 5.33 percent compared withRs 528.87 crorein the same period a year ago.

The company's board has approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share.

Shares of the company were trading 0.03 percent higher at Rs 5,950.05 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Results #TTK Prestige

