TTK Prestige Q2 PAT may dip 5.6% YoY to Rs. 93.1 cr: Yes Securities

Oct 14, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 46 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 875.7 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects TTK Prestige to report net profit at Rs. 93.1 crore down 5.6% year-on-year (up 61.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 229 percent Y-o-Y (up 67 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 127 crore.

first published: Oct 14, 2022 11:46 am
