TTK Prestige Q1 profit falls 73% to Rs 36 cr, operational numbers strong

Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige's first quarter profit fell 73.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 35.9 crore due to exceptional gain in year-ago period.

Profit for the quarter ended June 2017 stood at Rs 134.3 crore, which included one time exceptional income of Rs 128.96 crore on account of monetisation of property development rights.

Excluding the same, numbers are good as profit before exceptional item and tax increased 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 53.6 crore in Q1.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 418.9 crore, which increased 17.2 percent compared to Rs 357.5 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 24.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 55.5 crore and margin expanded by 80 basis points to 13.3 percent in Q1FY19.

