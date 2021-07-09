MARKET NEWS

TTK Prestige Q1 PAT seen up 355.8% YoY to Rs. 18.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 58 percent Y-o-Y (down 40.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 329.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

icicidirect.com
July 09, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST
ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects TTK Prestige to report net profit at Rs. 18.6 crore up 355.8% year-on-year (down 77.4% quarter-on-quarter).



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 282.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 70.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 30.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

icicidirect.com
Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Retail #TTK Prestige
first published: Jul 9, 2021 09:26 pm

