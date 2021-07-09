TTK Prestige Q1 PAT seen up 355.8% YoY to Rs. 18.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ttk_prestige_slide_300_250_89666698

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects TTK Prestige to report net profit at Rs. 18.6 crore up 355.8% year-on-year (down 77.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 58 percent Y-o-Y (down 40.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 329.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 282.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 70.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 30.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

