TTK Prestige Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.35 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 842.35 crore in September 2022 down 1.89% from Rs. 858.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.85 crore in September 2022 down 19.01% from Rs. 103.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.92 crore in September 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 151.36 crore in September 2021.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 74.69 in September 2021.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 901.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -20.61% over the last 12 months.