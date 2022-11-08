 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TTK Prestige Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.35 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

Net Sales at Rs 842.35 crore in September 2022 down 1.89% from Rs. 858.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.85 crore in September 2022 down 19.01% from Rs. 103.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.92 crore in September 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 151.36 crore in September 2021.

TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 74.69 in September 2021.

TTK Prestige shares closed at 901.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -20.61% over the last 12 months.

TTK Prestige
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 842.35 629.05 858.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 842.35 629.05 858.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 181.99 186.87 176.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 361.43 242.84 324.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.07 -64.25 13.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.28 56.74 54.99
Depreciation 12.38 11.88 10.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.35 126.94 145.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.99 68.03 132.44
Other Income 8.55 6.81 8.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.54 74.84 140.44
Interest 0.81 1.73 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.73 73.11 138.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 113.73 73.11 138.75
Tax 29.24 19.05 35.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.49 54.06 103.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.49 54.06 103.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.64 -0.77 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.85 53.29 103.53
Equity Share Capital 13.86 13.86 13.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.05 3.85 74.69
Diluted EPS 6.05 3.85 74.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.05 3.85 74.69
Diluted EPS 6.05 3.85 74.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm
