    TTK Prestige Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.35 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TTK Prestige are:

    Net Sales at Rs 842.35 crore in September 2022 down 1.89% from Rs. 858.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.85 crore in September 2022 down 19.01% from Rs. 103.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.92 crore in September 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 151.36 crore in September 2021.

    TTK Prestige EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 74.69 in September 2021.

    TTK Prestige shares closed at 901.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -20.61% over the last 12 months.

    TTK Prestige
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations842.35629.05858.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations842.35629.05858.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials181.99186.87176.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods361.43242.84324.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.07-64.2513.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.2856.7454.99
    Depreciation12.3811.8810.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.35126.94145.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.9968.03132.44
    Other Income8.556.818.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.5474.84140.44
    Interest0.811.731.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax113.7373.11138.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax113.7373.11138.75
    Tax29.2419.0535.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.4954.06103.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.4954.06103.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.64-0.77--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.8553.29103.53
    Equity Share Capital13.8613.8613.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.053.8574.69
    Diluted EPS6.053.8574.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.053.8574.69
    Diluted EPS6.053.8574.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

